Meet the Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week

The Harrison Central High School football team rolled to a 48-35 win over Ocean Springs Friday night behind an impressive performance from junior running back Keon Moore.
Moore, who is this week’s Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week, scored seven touchdowns as the Red Rebels (5-6) picked up a win in their final game of the season.
Moore ran 22 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Moore, who scored 23 touchdowns total this season, holds a scholarship offer from Texas-San Antonio.
Comments