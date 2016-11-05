High School Sports

November 5, 2016 12:02 PM

Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Gulfport cornerback Chad Crenshaw played a big role in the Admirals’ 24-3 win over Biloxi on Friday at Milner Stadium.

The junior was named Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week following a standout performance, helping the Admirals (6-5) earn a Class 6A state playoff berth.

Crenshaw had two interceptions, including a 56-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“Chad’s a great player who played well against Biloxi,” Admirals coach Eddie Pierce said.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

D'Iberville celebrates first region title since 2013

View more video

Sports Videos