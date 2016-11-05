Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

Gulfport cornerback Chad Crenshaw played a big role in the Admirals’ 24-3 win over Biloxi on Friday at Milner Stadium.
The junior was named Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week following a standout performance, helping the Admirals (6-5) earn a Class 6A state playoff berth.
Crenshaw had two interceptions, including a 56-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“Chad’s a great player who played well against Biloxi,” Admirals coach Eddie Pierce said.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments