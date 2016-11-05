Harrison Central’s Moore puts up incredible numbers vs. Ocean Springs

Junior running back Keon Moore accounted for a whopping seven touchdowns as the Harrison Central football team rolled to 48-35 win at Ocean Springs in the season finale.
Moore ran 22 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Tavis Williams had one of his better passing efforts of the season. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 50 yards.
Chase Jones was one of Williams' top targets with two catches for 88 yards.
Harrison Central accounted for 569 yards of total offense.
Ocean Springs junior quarterback Malcolm Magee threw two touchdowns to senior Austin Williams and also ran for a touchdown.
Both Ocean Springs and Harrison Central had their seasons come to a close Friday night following their elimination the week prior.
Harrison Central finishes the season at 5-6 overall and 3-4 in Region 4-6A. Ocean Springs finishes 5-6 and 2-5.
Comments