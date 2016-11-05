Resurrection finishes regular season strong at Salem

Resurrection cruised to a 45-6 win over Salem Friday night to lock up the No. 2 seed in Region 4-1A.
The Eagles will host Noxapater in the first round of the Class 1A South State playoffs in Pascagoula.
Senior Justice Sharp had three touchdowns for the Eagles – two receiving and one rushing. Cearly Parker and Patrick Watts both added rushing touchdowns of their own.
Blake Porter had a big night throwing the football for the Eagles (9-2, 5-1), throwing for three scores.
Resurrection coach Scott Sisson likes his team's chances in the playoffs.
“If we don't make mistakes, we're going to be fine,” Sisson said. “In the two losses we had, we were our own worst enemy. If we play like tonight or like we did against Escambia, we do pretty good. We just can't have those mental mistakes.”
Lumberton beat Stringer 34-14 to claim the Region 4-1A regular season title.
Comments