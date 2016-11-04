Long Beach’s Cade Crosby went on a scoring spree in season finale

Long Beach ended its season on a high note Friday with a 46-7 victory over West Harrison (1-10).
Quarterback Cade Crosby led the Bearcat (3-9) offense, accounting for five touchdowns. Crosby rushed for scores of 8 and 9 yards. He also threw long touchdowns of 64 and 61 yards to Mathew Cropper, and a third long score for 54 yards to Tony Young.
J’saylen Bankston also scored on a 6-yard run for LBHS.
Jaidon Evans connected with Jervey Foxworth for a 52-yard touchdown to cap Long Beach’s scoring.
“Our kids showed a lot of poise,” LBHS coach Forrest Williams said. “We had a great first half and really showed what could have been this season. I’m just proud of our kids being in a lot of games and showing a lot of promise for the future.”
West Harrison’s lone score came on a 12-yard pass from Dayln Anderson to Ahmad Gage.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments