Pascagoula takes on Gautier

Pascagoula's Javarous Walker (14) funds the ball past Gautier defensive back Shamir Carroll (11) during the first quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims talks with an official during the first half against Gautier, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier running back Deandre Torrey (12) runs the ball against Pascagoula during the first quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier running back James Williams (21) is tackled in open field by Pascagoula's Adrean Johnson (23) during the first quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier quarterback Kameron Kincaid (1) slips away from Pascagoula defender Jacob Black (62) during the first quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier quarterback Kameron Kincaid (1) slips away from Pascagoula defender Jacob Black (62) during the first quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter (10) is tackled by Gautier defensive back Dalyn McDonald (9) and linebacker Chris Hunt (25) behind during the first quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier defensive back Shamir Carroll (11) pulls Pascagoula running back Demyreon Boyce (21) down from behind during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier defensive back Shamir Carroll (11) pulls Pascagoula running back Demyreon Boyce (21) down from behind during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter (10) is stopped by a host of Gautier defenders including defensive back Dequan Knox (10) and linebacker Chris Hunt (behind Hunter) and defensive lineman Justin Scott (right) during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier running back Deandre Torrey (12) carries the ball for a touchdown against Pascagoula during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter (10) is tackled by Gautier linebacker Chris Hunt (25) as defensive back Shamir Carroll (11) tries to pull Hunter down from behind during the first quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims reacts after a successful Panthers field goal against Gautier during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier running back Deandre Torrey (12) pulls away from Pascagoula's Slade Mink (5) enroute to a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Demyreon Boyce (21) carries the ball against Gautier during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Javarous Walker (14) carries the ball asa Gautier defensive back Jaylen Fairley (4) moves to defend during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter (10) leaves Gautier linebacker Franklin Young (2) behind him as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Javarous Walker (14) celebrates as Panthers running back Reginald Hunter (10) runs for a touchdown against Gautier during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier running back Deandre Torrey (12) looks for running room as Pascagoula's Jaeden Ridgeway (52) reaches out to grab him during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Javarous Walker (14) is pulled down by Gautier defensive back Christon Thompson (13) and middle linebacker Cam Wiley (5) during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Javarous Walker (14) tries to pull away from Gautier defensive back Christon Thompson (13) and middle linebacker Cam Wiley (5) during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Pascagoula running back Javarous Walker (14) is pulled down by Gautier defensive back Christon Thompson (13) and middle linebacker Cam Wiley (5) during the second quarter, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Gautier coach Chris Peterson (right) talks with quarterback Kameron Kincaid (1) during the second quarter against Pascagoula, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at Gautier High School in Gautier, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald