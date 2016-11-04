Biloxi believes, but can Gulfport squash rival’s playoff hopes?

0:39 Will we see a different Shed? Pause

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

3:34 Mercedes Williamson 'knew who she was,' mother says

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

2:16 Barnes, Foster celebrate D'Iberville's win over Harrison Central

5:11 Sports Guys: Whoever has the ball last wins

1:59 LOOKING BACK: Ole Miss freshman Greer Holston helps SSC to 2015 4A title