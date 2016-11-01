High School Sports

November 1, 2016 5:07 PM

St. Stanislaus, Picayune remain in AP’s final prep poll

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

St. Stanislaus and Picayune were the Coast’s lone representatives in the Mississippi Associated Press Top 10 high school football poll released Tuesday.

St. Stanislaus (9-1) stayed at No. 6 in the final 2016 poll and Picayune (9-1) climbed one spot to No. 7. The Rockachaws closed out the regular season with a 20-7 victory over Pass Christian. The Tide topped Pascagoula 14-0. Poplarville (8-1) received one point in the final overall poll.

Fresh off a 42-39 win at Harrison Central, D’Iberville (7-3) earned six points in the Class 6A poll but did not crack the Top 5.

In Class 5A, Picayune remained in second place. Stone (8-2), which beat Long Beach 35-34, also stayed firm at No. 5.

SSC claimed all 10 first-place votes in Class 4A. Poplarville received 27 points but finished well back of fifth-place Lafayette.

Resurrection (8-2) was hurt by its 20-17 loss to Lumberton on Friday, slipping from second to fourth in Class 1A.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Overall rankings

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Tupelo (10)

(10-0)

100

1

2. Clinton

(9-1)

86

4

3. Brandon

(9-2)

76

3

4. West Point

(10-1)

64

T4

5. Madison Central

(7-3-1)

49

7

6. St. Stanislaus

(9-1)

40

6

7. Picayune

(9-1)

35

T8

8. Warren Central

(8-2)

31

2

(tie) Starkville

(7-3)

31

NR

10. Laurel

(9-1)

24

T8

Others receiving votes: Hattiesburg 5, Northwest Rankin 2, Meridian 2, Oxford 2, Presbyterian Christian 2, Poplarville 1.

Class 6A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Tupelo (10)

(10-0)

100

1

2. Clinton

(9-1)

89

3

3. Brandon

(9-2)

80

4

4. Madison Central

(7-3-1)

55

NR

5. Warren Central

(8-2)

33

2

Others receiving votes: Starkville 30, Northwest Rankin 7, D'Iberville 6.

Class 5A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (9)

(9-1)

99

1

2. Picayune (1)

(9-1)

87

2

3. Laurel

(9-1)

84

3

4. Hattiesburg

(9-1)

61

4

5. Stone

(8-2)

43

5

Others receiving votes: Oxford 19, Grenada 7.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. St. Stanislaus (10)

(9-1)

100

16

2. Pontotoc

(10-1)

76

2

3. Amory

(9-2)

66

3

4. West Lauderdale

(11-0)

54

4

5. Lafayette

(8-2)

53

5

Others receiving votes: Poplarville 27, Noxubee County 12, Florence 6, McComb 6.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Hazlehurst (6)

(10-0)

95

1

2. Kemper County (2)

(10-1)

87

3

3. Tylertown (2)

(10-0)

62

4

(tie) Charleston

(9-2)

62

5

5. Raleigh

(10-1)

44

2

Others receiving votes: Kossuth 30, Morton 14, Velma Jackson 6.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Bassfield (9)

(9-2)

99

1

2. Calhoun City (1)

(10-1)

91

2

3. Bay Springs

(8-3)

77

4

4. Puckett

(9-2)

49

3

5. Pisgah

(9-2)

34

NR

Others receiving votes: East Webster 31, Amite County 7, Prentiss 6, Newton 6.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simmons (10)

(8-0)

100

1

2. Nanih Waiya

(10-1)

86

3

3. Lumberton

(8-2)

82

4

4. Resurrection Catholic

(8-2)

71

2

5. Smithville

(8-2)

49

5

Others receiving votes: Noxapater 12.

Private schools

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Presbyterian Christian (10)

(11-0)

100

1

2. Jackson Prep

(10-1)

90

2

3. Madison-Ridgeland Academy

(9-3)

74

4

4. Indianola Academy

(11-0)

53

3

5. Lamar School

(7-3)

24

5

Others receiving votes: Pillow Academy 21, Jackson Academy 14, Oak Forest, La. 12, Adams Christian 6, Copiah Academy 6.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Barnes, Foster celebrate D'Iberville's win over Harrison Central

View more video

Sports Videos