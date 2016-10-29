Ocean Springs sweeps team titles in Region 4-6A cross-country meet

Ocean Springs swept the Region 4-6A boys and girls cross-country meet Saturday at Long Beach High School.
“This is a testament to all the hard work our kids have put in over the past four months,” Ocean Springs coach Tim Sayers said. “I am so proud of them. They have worked so hard. I can’t tell you how hard they have worked.”
The Lady Greyhounds will go for a third straight state title on Nov. 7.
The Gulfport girls finished second in 4-6A, followed by D’Iberville, Harrison Central, George County, Biloxi and Hancock.
Seven Lady Greyhounds finished in the top 10. Andrea Wheeler was second and Isabelle Wheeler third. Other Lady Greyhounds in the top 10 were Sadie Smith, Amelia Prochnow, Katherine Prochnow and Roslyn Inabinette.
The defending individual champion, D’Iberville sophomore Gracie Ferguson, came from behind to win the 4-6A title in 20:00.20.
“I was in fifth place,” said Ferguson. “I asked myself, ‘What am I doing?’ The conditions were kind of tough. It was like a desert out there with dust. But I told myself that I could do it. I passed two girls, and I was able to overtake the other two.”
One of the outstanding performances in the boys 4-6A championship came from George County’s Giacomo DeLuca III. His time was 16:11.60. It was about 16 seconds shy of the best time in the state this year.
“It means that I’m not done working,” said DeLuca. “Just got to keep on getting better until I get it perfect.”
George County finished in second place in 4-6A, followed by Biloxi, Harrison Central, Hancock, St. Martin, D’Iberville and Gulfport.
Long Beach won the 4-5A boys crown. West Harrison finished second, followed by Pearl River Central, Pascagoula, Gautier and Picayune. Long Beach also won the 4-5A girls championship, followed by PRC, Pascagoula, Picayune, West Harrison and Gautier.
Pass High won the boys 7-4A title, followed by Vancleave and Purvis. Lina May of Vancleave won the girls Region 7-4A title.
St. Stanislaus won the boys 8-4A championship and East Central captured the girls 8-4A championship.
Sacred Heart swept the boys and girls 3-1A championships.
