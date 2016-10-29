Meet the Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week

The East Central defense put together a dominant second half to help the Hornets top Vancleave 60-27 Friday night in the regular season finale.
The standout on the East Central defense was junior safety Andrew Seward, who earns the title of Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Seward finished with 18 tackles, 12 of them solo. He also had three tackles for lost yardage and one pass breakup.
Seward improved his season total to 146 tackles. He entered the final week of the regular season leading the Coast in total tackles.
East Central (7-4, 4-1) will host Forrest County AHS on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A South State playoffs.
