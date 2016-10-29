Barnes, Foster celebrate D'Iberville's win over Harrison Central

D'Iberville's Tyler Barnes and JaQuavis Foster discuss the Warrior's 42-39 win at Harrison Central.
Perfect blueprint for successful coaches

Dodd Lee at Picayune and Eric Collins at D'Iberville have created coaching legacies that are being carried on by John Feaster at Stone High and at Seth Smith at East Central. Both their coaching styles and game plans are being emulated by the younger coaches.

Sports Guys: Week 7

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about this week's prep matchups including D'Iberville at Ocean Springs, East Central at Moss Point, George County at Gulfport and Pascagoula at Stone County.

