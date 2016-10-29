Barnes, Foster celebrate D'Iberville's win over Harrison Central

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs cover the top prep games on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this Friday. They give their picks for Ocean Springs at St. Martin, St. Stanislaus at Moss Point, D'Iberville at Gulfport and Biloxi at George County.
St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan threw a pass for his 145th career touchdown to break the Mississippi career touchdown record on Friday, October 14, 2016, against East Central. The record was previously held by Dylan Favre.
Reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs bring you this weeks top games in prep football. This weeks games include East Central at St. Stanislaus, Pascagoula at Hattiesburg, Stone County at Picayune and George County at Ocean Springs.
Dodd Lee at Picayune and Eric Collins at D'Iberville have created coaching legacies that are being carried on by John Feaster at Stone High and at Seth Smith at East Central. Both their coaching styles and game plans are being emulated by the younger coaches.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs give their picks for this week's top prep football games on the Coast including St. Martin at Harrison Central, D'Iberville at George County, Pass Christian at East Central and Ocean Springs at Biloxi.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about this week's prep matchups including D'Iberville at Ocean Springs, East Central at Moss Point, George County at Gulfport and Pascagoula at Stone County.
The Gulfport Admirals beat the St. Martin Yellowjackets 42-35 in overtime to win Division 4-6A game. St. Martin kicked a 40-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, then the two teams traded touchdowns in overtime until Gulfport stopped St. Martin on fourth down.