Hattiesburg runs away from Pearl River Central

Hattiesburg defeated Pearl River Central 63-33 on Friday night at Hendrix Stadium.
PRC scored the first touchdown on Michael Tatman’s 50-yard TD run, but Hattiesburg dominated the rest of the way.
The Tigers tied the game on running back Drexlan Allen’s 35-yard TD run.
Quarterback Julian Conner hit wide receiver Jordan Murphy for a 30-yard touchdown play, as the Tigers led 14-7.
Running back Fabian Franklin’s 26-yard TD run gave Hattiesburg a 21-7 first quarter lead.
PRC got within 21-13 on quarterback Wyatt Davis’s 10-yard TD run.
Hattiesburg scored three second quarter touchdowns for a 42-13 halftime lead.
“They’re just great on offense,” said PRC coach Lary Dolan. “They averaged 40 something points a game all year. They’re a great team we have to take our hats off to them. They’ll do well in the playoffs.”
Conner hit Murphy for a 45-yard TD pass. Conner also found Darius Ruffin for a touchdown and scored on a 40-yard TD run.
Davis’ short run in the third cut the Tigers’ lead to 42-19. Conner’s 50 yard TD run gave Hattiesburg a 49-19 lead.
Diante Lenior’s 70-yard TD run, followed with a two-point conversion closed the gap 49-27.
Hattiesburg answered on Raheem Willis’ 50-yard TD run to lead 56-27 after three quarters.
Lenior scored again for PRC, making it 56-33.
Conner and Murphy connected on another TD play, closing out the scoring.
The teams would each score once more as the game wound to an end. With 6:36 left in the game Lenior carried the ball six yards for the Devils, and with only 40 second left to play Conner completed a pass to Murphy, bring the final score to 63-33.
