Gautier runs off with playoff hopes at West Harrison

Gautier kept its playoff hopes alive with a 56-19 win at West Harrison Friday night.
The Gators (4-6, 3-3) will play Pascagoula (5-5, 3-2) in the regular season finale next week to determine the final playoff bid out of Region 4-5A.
“It seems like it's only fitting with two rivals playing each other with a playoff bid on the line,” Gautier coach Chris Peterson said. “That just adds a little icing.”
Gautier put the game to rest early and held a 35-0 lead over the Hurricanes at halftime.
Gautier senior running back DeAndre Torrey ran for two touchdowns and also threw a 65-yard touchdown toss to Sirshamus Smith.
Sophomore Cameron Kincaid also found his way into the end zone three times, running for two touchdowns and catching another on a toss from James Williams.
Ben Green also provided a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown for Gautier and Dalyn McDonald had a touchdown run of his own.
