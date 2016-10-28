Wells, Moss Point slip past Bay High

Omni Wells ran for 100 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns as Moss Point held off Bay High 28-21 on Friday night at Tank Williams Field.
Wells scored on runs of 1 and 37 yards to lead the Tigers (5-5, 3-2 Region 8-4A).
Romello Anthony added a 1-yard TD run, Titus Miles scored from 25 yards out to lead Moss Point, who trailed 14-0 and outscored Bay High 28-7 the rest of the way.
Moss Point will travel in a first-round Class 4A state playoff game next week.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments