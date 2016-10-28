Harrison Central hosts D'Iberville in gridiron matchup

Harrison Central quarterback Tavis Williams uses a stiff arm to fend off D'Iberville's Fred Green Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Harrison Central running back Keon Moore stretches the ball across the goal line before D'Iberville's D. J. Polk can make the tackle, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville quarterback Michael Kozlowski tries to escape the sack of Harrison Central's Davonte Pinkins, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central's D-artagnan Hawthorne scores on a long pass from Tavis Williams, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville receiver Layton Businell catches a pass to set up a Warrior touchdown, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville quarterback Michael Kozlowski is sacked before he throw the ball to receiver T. J. Galloway, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central's D-artagnan Hawthorne runs for a first down against D'Iberville, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central's Davonte Pinkins brings down D'Iberville quarterback Michael Kozlowski, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central running back Keon Moore scores a touchdown against D'Iberville, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central quarterback Tavis Williams is brought down for a loss against D'Iberville, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in .
D'Iberville's Ja'Quavis Foster rushes for a first down against Harrison Central, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central's Nemo Thompson tries to strip the ball from D'Iberville's Kahlil McCray, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central quarterback Tavis Williams looks for an open receiver against D'Iberville, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville receiver T. J. Galloway momentarily catches the ball before dropping it against Harrison Central, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville running back Micah Booker rumbles for a first down before he is tackled by Harrison Central's Nemo Thompson, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville quarterback Michael Kozlowski throws a pass before being hit by Harrison Central's Aaron Mallette, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville running back Ja'Quavis Foster is tackled short of the first down against Harrison Central Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
Harrison Central's Logan Virgilio catches a pass against D'Iberville's Richard Landry, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
D'Iberville receiver Layton Businell gets a first down to set up a Warrior touchdown, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 in Gulfport.
