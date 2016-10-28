Resurrection battles Lumberton in Region 4-1A action

Resurrection Catholic running back Cearly Parker (25) runs the ball against Lumberton outside linebacker Ahmad Dalton (15) during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton running back Dre Coleman (3) pulls away from Resurrection Catholic defensive back Ty Tingle (4) to score a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton running back Dre Coleman (3) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against Resurrection Catholic during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Resurrection Catholic quarterback Blake Porter (10) rolls out to pass against Lumberton during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Resurrection Catholic defensive end Ben Walley (11) tackles Lumberton running back Dre Coleman (3) during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Resurrection Catholic running back Cearly Parker (25) is tackled by Lumberton defensive back Rodriqus Coleman (4) and free safety Kee'von Fells (22) and defensive end Cullen Hammond (26) during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton wide receiver Donnell Buckner (7) catches a pass against Resurrection Catholic cornerback Patrick Roth (2) before running for a touchdown during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Resurrection Catholic running back Cearly Parker (25) runs against Lumberton inside linebacker Davion Edwards (2) and defensive back CK Bowens (10) to score a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton inside linebacker Jaden Galloway (6) and defensive back Robert Henry (31) combine to tackle Resurrection Catholic running back Justice Sharp (21) during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Resurrection Catholic running back Cearly Parker (25) outruns Lumberton free safety Kee'von Fells (22) to the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Resurrection Catholic running back Justice Sharp (21) carries the ball against Lumberton inside linebacker Davion Edwards (2) during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton running back/defensive back Rodriqus Coleman (4) runs past Resurrection Catholic middle linebacker Cearly Parker (25) during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton running back Dre Coleman (3) runs against Resurrection Catholic during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton wide receiver Donnell Buckner (7) pulls away from Resurrection Catholic cornerback David Alfred (5) and defensive back Ty Tingle (4) to score a touchdown on a pass reception during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton wide receiver Donnell Buckner (7) leaps to catch a pass on a successful two-point conversion against Resurrection Catholic cornerback Patrick Roth (2) during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton quarterback Jared Tribett (1) throws on the run against Resurrection Catholic during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
Lumberton running back Rodriqus Coleman (4) is hit by Resurrection Catholic outside linebacker Becht Rowell (44) and kicker Caden Perez (99) on a kick return during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula, Miss.
