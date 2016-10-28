Vancleave volleyball falls to Lewisburg on Friday in state semifinals in Jackson

1:54 Welcome to the wetlands of Jackson County Pause

1:29 Stone County citizens gather for healing prayer

0:58 Chilly treats are made at Snow Boogers

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

3:13 NAACP calls for hate crime investigation for Stone High incident

1:29 Air Force dad surprises daughter with early return from Afghanistan

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done