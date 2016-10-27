High School Sports

Meet the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Resurrection Catholic senior Icy Walley is the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week.

Walley shined in two playoff games, helping the Lady Eagles advance to the Class I state semifinals.

Here’s what Walley did last week:

▪ Walley had 15 kills and four digs as Resurrection swept East Marion 25-14, 25-14 and 25-17 in the first round of the playoffs.

▪ During a 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 sweep over Bassfield in the second round, Walley had 13 kills and four aces.

Resurrection faces St. Andrews in the Class I semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Belhaven College.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

