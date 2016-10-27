Meet the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week

Resurrection Catholic senior Icy Walley is the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week.
Walley shined in two playoff games, helping the Lady Eagles advance to the Class I state semifinals.
Here’s what Walley did last week:
▪ Walley had 15 kills and four digs as Resurrection swept East Marion 25-14, 25-14 and 25-17 in the first round of the playoffs.
▪ During a 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 sweep over Bassfield in the second round, Walley had 13 kills and four aces.
Resurrection faces St. Andrews in the Class I semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Belhaven College.
