Biloxi makes its strongest case yet for Top 10 ranking

Two weeks after receiving votes for the first time since the preseason, Biloxi is back in the Sun Herald’s rankings.
The Indians (5-4) make their first appearance in the Sun Herald’s 2016 rankings at No. 10 after having their way with George County in a 38-21 victory.
Just beating the Rebels (5-4) — who slipped five spots to No. 9 this week — on the road was impressive enough, but the Indians did it without starting quarterback Tucker Thomas, making the feat all the more noteworthy.
Reserve quarterback Brodie King did more than just manage the offense. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score in the win.
“I just thought our team played extremely well,” Biloxi coach Bobby Hall said. “We had quite a few explosive plays on offense and then got several turnovers.”
Top of the rankings
The top three spots remained unchanged this week with No. 1 St. Stanislaus (8-1) surging late to beat Moss Point 41-7, No. 2 Picayune (8-1) rushing past Long Beach 62-21 and No. 3 Poplarville (7-1) dominating Purvis 38-6.
“We met our goal of winning the region. Our job is to keep them focused on Columbia,” Poplarville coach Jay Beech said. “We want to win the game and finish the regular season strong.”
No. 4 Stone (7-2) and No. 5 D’Iberville (6-3) both jumped up one spot after impressive wins. The Tomcats tamed West Harrison to the tune of 57-14, while D’Iberville held on late to top Gulfport (4-5) 20-17.
“We’re playing well right now. We hope to continue to build on this momentum. Our goal is to win the region championship, said DHS coach Eric Collins, whose Warriors are currently atop Region 4-6A with a 4-1 mark.
Best of the rest
No. 6 Resurrection (8-1) clobbered Bogue Chitto 56-14 and climbed two spots in the process. No. 7 Pascagoula (5-4) defeated Pearl River Central 31-20 and improved three spots in this week’s rankings. No. 8 St. Martin (6-4) slipped one spot after losing a heart breaker to Ocean Springs 21-20.
Gulfport received two points but fell out of the rankings for the first time this season.
Next up
This week features two Top 10 showdowns. No. 9 George County visits No. 8 St. Martin and No. 2 Picayune will host No. 7 Pascagoula.
The rest of the ranked schedule includes: No. 5 D’Iberville at Harrison Central, Hancock at No. 10 Biloxi, Long Beach at No. 4 Stone, Pass Christian at No. 1 St. Stanislaus, Columbia at No. 3 Poplarville and Lumberton at No. 6 Resurrection.
Sun Herald Top 10
Rank Team (PTS) Rec. PVS
1. St. Stanislaus (29) 8-1 1
2. Picayune (28) 8-1 2
3. Poplarville (24) 7-1 3
4. Stone (21) 7-2 5
5. D’Iberville (18) 6-3 6
6. Resurrection (13) 8-1 8
7. Pascagoula (10) 5-4 10
8. St. Martin (9) 6-4 7
9. George County (6) 5-4 4
10. Biloxi (5) 5-4 NR
Dropped out: Gulfport (2; 4-5; 9)
