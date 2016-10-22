Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

D’Iberville’s Tyler Barnes is considered one of the Coast’s top defensive backs.
Barnes is the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week for his standout performance in a 20-17 win over Gulfport on Friday night.
Gulfport lined up for a game-tying 23-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left. Barnes raced inside and caused the Admirals’ holder to mishandle the snap. The holder fumbled, D’Iberville recovered as time expired.
Barnes, a Southern Miss verbal commitment, also had over 10 total tackles and four pass breakups. Against Hancock last week, Barnes had two interceptions.
