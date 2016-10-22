High School Sports

October 22, 2016 12:32 PM

Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

D’Iberville’s Tyler Barnes is considered one of the Coast’s top defensive backs.

Barnes is the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week for his standout performance in a 20-17 win over Gulfport on Friday night.

Gulfport lined up for a game-tying 23-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left. Barnes raced inside and caused the Admirals’ holder to mishandle the snap. The holder fumbled, D’Iberville recovered as time expired.

Barnes, a Southern Miss verbal commitment, also had over 10 total tackles and four pass breakups. Against Hancock last week, Barnes had two interceptions.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Ocean Springs' QB, wide receiver talk about win over St. Martin

View more video

Sports Videos