Meet the Sun Herald’s latest Offensive Player of the Week

Ocean Springs turned the offense over to senior receiver Austin Williams during Friday night and the Greyhound faithful were rewarded with a 21-20 victory at rival St. Martin.
For his game-changing effort, Williams is the Sun Herald’s Offensive Player of the Week.
With starting quarterback Malcolm Magee ejected, Williams proved to be a calming presence for OSHS sophomore quarterback Jacob Galle.
The two connected on a 54-yard pass where Williams caught he ball near the line of scrimmage, broke a tackle and raced inside St. Martin’s 10. Two plays later, Williams snatched the ball above the St. Martin defender while running out of the back side of the end zone for an 8-yard score to tie the game 14-14.
After a big punt return, Williams and Galle hooked up again for what turned out to be the game winner on a 7-yard pass to the right side where Williams dove past his defender to snatch the ball just above the turf.
Williams also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Magee in the second quarter to finish with five receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
