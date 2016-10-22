Hattiesburg jumps out early on Gautier

The Hattiesburg offense put together another impressive performance Friday night at Gautier.
Hattiesburg senior quarterback Julian Conner completed 17 of 21 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers picked up a 40-7 win over the Gators.
D'andre Humbles caught seven passes for 91 yards and three scores and also threw for a touchdown. Jordan Murphy, who caught four passes for 74 yards, added had his own receiving score for the first-place Tigers (7-3, 4-1).
Jarod Conner also had a rushing score for Hattiesburg, which is in a four-way tie for first place in Region 4-5A with Picayune, Stone High and Pascagoula.
Hattiesburg led 33-7 at the half.
"We really played well in the first half," Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. "We were kind of careless and played to the scoreboard in the second half."
Gautier dropped to 3-6 and 2-3 with the loss.
