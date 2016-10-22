Resurrection, Watts roll over Bogue Chitto

The Resurrection Catholic football team moved one step closer to a Region 4-1A title Friday night.
Senior running back Patrick Watts ran 19 times for 222 yards and six touchdowns as RCS thumped Bogue Chitto 56-14 on the road.
Bogue Chitto, which dropped to 0-9, tied the game at 14-14, but the Eagles led 35-14 at the half and rolled off 42 unanswered points to close out the game.
"I don't know if they got another first down after the first quarter," RCS head coach Scott Sisson. "(Watts) is the best he's been and he's going pretty good right now."
Patrick Roth, who returned from injury after missing a pair of games, had a receiving score and Cearly Parker added a rushing touchdown for the Eagles (8-1, 4-0).
Resurrection will play Lumberton (7-2, 4-0) for the region title next week.
