Biloxi helps playoff bid with stunner at George County

The Biloxi Indians put themselves squarely in the postseason hunt Friday night with a big win in Lucedale.
Junior Brodie King threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more as Biloxi topped George County 38-21 . King filled in at quarterback for Tucker Thomas, who sat out the game with a deep thigh bruise.
Very little was expected of the Indians to start the season, but they are now 5-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 4-6A.
“Every win for us is big,” Biloxi coach Bobby Hall said. “Tonight, the best team won. Our kids just played good.
“We've been playing this way ever since the second half of the Harrison Central game.”
King's two touchdown passes were a 50-yarder to De'angelo Mayers and a 32-yarder to Tim Jones. His touchdown run was from 31 yards out.
Nick Ross also had a one-yard touchdown run for Biloxi and Kevin Martinez kicked a 42-yard field goal to give the Indians a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Biloxi also got a score from the defense when senior safety Tyler Price intercepted a pass and ran it back 58 yards for a touchdown.
George County, which had a three-game win streak come to an end, dropped to 5-4 and 3-2.
Comments