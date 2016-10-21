St. Stanislaus accomplishes a program first vs. Moss Point

MOSS POINT – The St. Stanislaus football team accomplished a first Friday night.
The Rockachaws pulled away in the second half for a 41-7 win at Moss Point to earn the team a second consecutive region title for the first time in program history. They improved to 8-1 and 4-0 in Region 8-4A.
"It's huge," SSC senior quarterback Myles Brennan said. "It's never been done before. It kind of adds icing to the cake. That's something we knew coming into this game, that we could make history as a class. We're not where we want to be and that's a state championship, but it's definitely huge."
Moss Point is also headed to the playoffs, but that was little consolation on a rough evening for the Tigers.
The Moss Point defense frustrated the St. Stanislaus passing game in the first half, limiting Brennan to just 63 yards on 5-of-16 passing in the first half. SSC led 14-7 at halftime.
"For some reason when we come over here we never play well off the bat," SSC coach Bill Conides said. "It's 14-7 at halftime and we weren't expecting that. They came out and played press coverage and we weren't expecting that. They played zone against us. Ultimately, we made adjustments.
"The defense did an exceptional job aside from the drive they scored on."
Brennan, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for three scores, recovered in the second half and finished the game with 226 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-27 passing.
"They came out in the press and were aggressive," Brennan said. "We went four and out a couple of times. My feet were messed up and we figured that out on film. We came out in the second half and dominated. We fixed the little things and beat their press coverage – did what we do best."
It was a tense game that involved Moss Point head coach Willie Brown twice calling together his team on the sideline to lecture his players about keeping their cool.
There were a pair of ejections for Moss Point as a handful of brief skirmishes broke out among the players. Star senior linebacker Rayshon Marcel was ejected on a targeting call on a late hit and defensive coordinator Eugene Harmon was also tossed from the game. Harmon was thrown out after exchanging heated words with an official following a harsh block that injured one of the Moss Point defenders.
"It was just terrible mistakes," Moss Point senior quarterback Romello Leggins said. "Rayshon reacted to the bad play and we just weren't getting the calls. You have to respect that. They're not always going to be the way you want it to be. It's just a mind game."
Leggins accounted for the lone score of the game for Moss Point, a 1-yard run that tied the game at 7-7 at the 11:19 mark of the second quarter.
Brennan regained the lead for SSC when he hit Corbin Blanchard for a 19-yard touchdown at the 9:00 mark of the second quarter to make it 14-7 at the half.
The second half belonged to St. Stanislaus as it finished the game with 34 unanswered points.
Brennan's two other touchdowns passes were 27 yards to Harrison Brewer and 24 yards to Blanchard.
Chase Rogers had four receptions for 74 yards for the Rockachaws.
Senior Omni Wells led Moss Point (4-5, 2-2) with 24 carries for 89 yards and Tytus Miles had 14 carries for 79 yards.
