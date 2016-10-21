East Central rebounds with lopsided performance vs. Bay

East Central shook off last week’s disappointing loss at St. Stanislaus in a big way Friday, cruising past Bay High 68-26.
The victory secures second in Region 8-4A for the Hornets (6-4, 3-1). Bay falls to 2-7, 0-4.
“I’m very pleased with our effort tonight,” ECHS coach Seth Smith said. “I know this sounds like coach speak, but we have to keep blocking up front and continue to get better on defense. Hopefully this is a momentum builder heading into the post-season.”
Tony Brown helped pace the Hornets but didn’t actually lead his team in rushing. He amassed four touchdowns and 122 yards on 14 carries but was out-gained by Ryan Evans’ 141-yard performance. Evans also scored a touchdown.
Jessie Bradley rushed 11 times for 46 yards and a touchdown to round out East Central’s ground attack.
Quarterback Rylee Brown completed 5 of 7 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns, which went to Brad Cumbest and Mark Kennedy. Glenn Evans also scored on a 73-yard kick return.
Bay scoring
The Tigers’ offense was led by Jaylan Wilson, who rushed for three touchdowns and passed to Vernon Barnes for another.
Next up: Bay concludes its season Friday against Moss Point. East Central hosts Vancleave.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
