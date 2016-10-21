Pass Christian clinches first playoff berth in 13 years

V.J. Swanier scored twice as Pass Christian clinched a state playoff berth, defeating Vancleave 21-7 on Friday night at McDonald Stadium.
V.J. Swanier scored on a 55 yard touchdown and a 65-yard interception return for a score to lead the Pirates (5-5, 2-2 in Region 8-4A). Tionne Frost’s 55 yard TD run was the Pirates’ other score on the night.
Frost had 87 yards rushing on nine carries. Swanier had 86 yards on eight carries.
“We’re excited for the kids and our community to make the playoffs,” Pirates coach Casey Wittman said. “We’re trying to change the culture of football at Pass Christian.
