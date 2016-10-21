Stone High has big night against West Harrison

Stone High continued its march through Region 4-5A on Friday night with a convincing 58-14 win over West Harrison.
“We're just happy our kids came out and executed like we talked about,” SHS coach John Feaster said, asked if he was worried about a lull after an emotional overtime win last week at Picayune. “The staff pushed the kids the same just like we do every week. The kids came out and played hard.”
Terrion Avery paced the Tomcats (7-2, 4-1) with 118 yards rushing and three touchdowns. SHS had a handful of other players who got in on the rushing success.
Kentrell McCray chipped in 73 yards on eight carries, Ereon Harris rushed six times for 48 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Peyton rushed six times for 43 yards and a touchdown. Harris also returned a fumble for a 6-yard score.
Quarterback Preston Stringer had success through the air as well, completing 4 of 8 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Nick Brown finished with three receptions for 63 yards and a score.
Enrique Whaley returned a punt 60 yards for another touchdown. The score marked Whaley’s fifth punt return for a touchdown this season.
Next up: Stone hosts Long Beach next Friday. The Hurricanes (1-8, 0-5) host Gautier.
