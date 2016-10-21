Ocean Springs' QB, wide receiver talk about win over St. Martin

Reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs bring you this weeks top games in prep football. This weeks games include East Central at St. Stanislaus, Pascagoula at Hattiesburg, Stone County at Picayune and George County at Ocean Springs.
Dodd Lee at Picayune and Eric Collins at D'Iberville have created coaching legacies that are being carried on by John Feaster at Stone High and at Seth Smith at East Central. Both their coaching styles and game plans are being emulated by the younger coaches.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about this week's prep matchups including D'Iberville at Ocean Springs, East Central at Moss Point, George County at Gulfport and Pascagoula at Stone County.
The Gulfport Admirals beat the St. Martin Yellowjackets 42-35 in overtime to win Division 4-6A game. St. Martin kicked a 40-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, then the two teams traded touchdowns in overtime until Gulfport stopped St. Martin on fourth down.
Sun Herald sports reporters Patrick Ochs and Patrick Magee preview South Mississippi football matches including Biloxi at D'Iberville, PRC at Stone, Long Beach at Pascagoula and Gulfport at St. Martin.