Christian Collegiate Academy secures 4th straight district championship

Christian Collegiate Academy defeated Rebul Academy 42-14 Friday night.
The win secured CCA’s fourth consecutive championship in District 3 Mississippi Association of Independent Schools 8 man football.
In Friday’s victory, CCA’s T.J. Clolinger threw seven completions on 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Codie Coffman Hayes had three receptions for 46 yards and two touchdowns and two carries for 35 yards and one touchdown. He also had one interception on defense.
Caleb Bush had eight carries for 48 yards and one touchdown. He also had one sack on defense.
Jay Brisco had six carries for 84 yards and one touchdown.
On defense Japheth Hodges had a 34-yard interception for a touchdown.
CCA (4-4) travels to Pearl to face Parkplace Academy on Friday.
