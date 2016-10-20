Our Lady Academy cruises into Class I semifinals

The Our Lady Academy Crescents stamped their ticket to a semifinal matchup at Bellhaven University next Friday with a three-set sweep over Sacred Heart of Hattiesburg on Thursday in Bay St. Louis. The Crescents closed out the Lady Crusaders 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-6).
Hannah Gest led the Crescents with 29 assists on the night. Alia Tayara sparked the Crescents’ attack with 17 points. Mary Rimmer and Emma Funk tallied 10 kills each, followed by Becca Walk with six and Olivia Gelpi with five.
The Crescents made a statement run to start the third game, opening with a 13-0 lead.
“We’ve played very well lately. The key now is with the long layoff until next week to keep up the intensity we’ve had and play as well as we’ve been playing,” OLA coach Mike Meyers said. “I am very proud of them. We’ve had a great season. Now it’s time to finish.
“It was really fun tonight because everybody played well,” added Meyers. “We had a lot of fun, and everybody played at the level they’re capable of playing.”
On the other side of the net, the Lady Crusaders made a good run early but struggled with the four-time defending champions’ intensity.
“Our girls played really good tonight,” Lady Crusaders coach Kerry Geroux said. “They knew that they were facing a very tough opponent in OLA. I told them that if we had played this well all season that we probably wouldn’t have lost a game, especially in those first two games.
“Anna Rice Taylor and Allie Meyers played really well,” said Geroux. “All of our seniors played really well.”
OLA improves to 31-7. A win next Friday puts the Crescents in the championship match on Saturday at Millsaps College.
