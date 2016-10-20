High School Sports

October 20, 2016 12:10 PM

Meet the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week

By James Jones

Vancleave middle blocker Carly Danley is the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week.

The sophomore shined in two games last week for Vancleave.

In a 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 over Bay High, Danley had 14 kills and 21 service points.

Danley had 15 kills in a 25-21, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18 loss to Resurrection.

Danley made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi volleyball team last year.

Vancleave visits Germantown in a second-round state playoff contest at 3 p.m. Saturday.

