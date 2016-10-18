Northwest Rankin pushes George County to the limit in 5A/6A South State

George County’s slow-pitch softball team refused to see its season end Tuesday.
Facing Northwest Rankin in the Class 5A/6A South State series, the Rebels took Game 1 in the best-of-three series 14-10. After falling 9-8 in Game 2, the Rebels (25-7) put together a convincing performance in the decisive game, run-ruling Northwest Rankin 13-3 in five innings.
“We played well,” GCHS coach Keith Essary said. “They’re a good hitting team, sprayed the ball around the field and didn’t quit. I guess our girls just wanted it more.”
With the win, GCHS (25-7) advances to face the winner of New Hope/Neshoba County in the state championship on Saturday at Ridgeland Park. Game 1 in the best-of-three series is set for 10:30 p.m.
Series recap
Game 1: Megan Morse went 2-for-4 with two doubles; Neely McLeod hit a double and single; Katilyn Passeau went 4-for-4; Carley Bishop hit a home run; and Emaleigh Coats had two singles.
Game 2: Raegan Havard went 3-for-4 with two doubles; Anna Adams was 2-for-3 with a double; and Bishop, McLeod and Morse also went 2-for-3.
Game 3: Morse led GCHS with a 4-for-4 performance including a double; Havard and Ramey Cochran were 3-for-4; Passeau recorded a triple; and Hannah Rasberry and Coates also had two hits.
Adams picked up both wins for George County.
