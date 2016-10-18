Ocean Springs shows heart in Round 1 win

Amelia Moore had six kills and two aces in the third game to lead Ocean Springs to a 3-0 (29-27, 25-11, 28-26) win over Gulfport in the opening round of the Class III volleyball playoffs Tuesday.
Ocean Springs (20-12) will face the winner of the Oak Grove/Jim Hill match Saturday.
The Admirals (19-14) made a strong attempt in the third game to avoid the sweep, opening a 14-7 lead. However, Moore responded for Ocean Springs with three kills, with Dougless St. Amant adding a pair of kills, as the Greyhounds came back to tie the game at 18-18.
Chloe Coulter took over late, recording five kills as the Greyhounds outlasted Gulfport to win the third game.
“When you lose two games past 25 points, it’s really rough,” Gulfport coach David Irwin said. “We did not have enough plays to go our way. Nothing seemed to fall our way in key moments of the game. We played really hard against a very good team, and played well in spurts.”
Irwin said Ocean Springs had a consistency Tuesday he was looking for his team to develop.
“We are still trying to learn how to win,” Irwin said. “We are still learning how to do the things we need to do to win. We ran out of time. If we played this game a month from now, we might could pull it out.”
“I’m really proud of the way we pulled out the last game,” Ocean Springs coach Brooke Engle said. “To pull a game out like that shows a lot of character and heart.”
Although Ocean Springs pulled out the game and swept the match, Engle noted her players made a lot of mistakes. In the first game, also decided past 25, Ocean Springs gave up nine points on attacking or passing errors and two points on service errors. In the third game the Greyhounds gave up eight points on attacking or passing errors and another two on service errors.
In the middle game, won 25-11 by the Greyhounds, Ocean Springs gave up only one point on passing or attacking errors and one point on service errors.
“We need to eliminate our mistakes,” Engle said. “That’s one thing we really need to work on.”
Moore finished with 11 kills, three aces, and a point off a block. Mikyah Mack added 12 kills, including four kills in the second game to lead the Greyhounds and three kills in the opening game, including two over the last four points, to help Ocean Springs open with a 1-0 game lead. Coulter added eight kills and an ace.
Dywana Parker and Jaden Bishop recorded seven kills and two blocks for points each to lead Gulfport. Maison Larmore finished with six kills and two aces.
