Hancock dominates St. Martin to open Class III volleyball playoffs

The Hancock Lady Hawks opened the Class III volleyball playoffs with a dominating performance over the St. Martin Lady Jackets, winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-11).
Bella Thoennes led the Lady Hawks with 22 points on the night. Rylee Swilley, Catie Ladner and Madison Ladner each recorded 10 kills. Destiny Hariel had 10 digs, while Amanda Kay Shubert added 23 assists.
“The girls played pretty well,” Lady Hawks coach Rick Rechtien said. “They lost focus a little from time to time, but overall they played pretty well.”
The Lady Hawks, who were the Class III state runner-ups a season ago, improve to 33-3 (6-0, district).
“Thirty-three wins is the best we every had,” added Rechtien. “We’re really proud of that.”
The Lady Hawks set the tone early, taking a 10-1 lead in the opening set to force the Lady Jackets to fight from behind. In the second set, the Lady Jackets stayed close early, trailing by only four points at 12-8. Shubert then rotated to the service position and the Lady Hawks rallied behind her serve, scoring the next seven points, outscoring the visitors 13-3 down the stretch.
In the third set, Catie Ladner tallied five consecutive service points and the team rallied to outscore the visitors 16-5 down the stretch to close out the match.
“We have some really good servers” Rechtien said. “Shubert has a lot of movement on the ball. (Catie) Ladner has a lot of dive on her serves.”
The Lady Hawks travel to Brandon on Saturday for a 2 p.m. second-round match.
