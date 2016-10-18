Prep roundup: Playoff volleyball heats up across Coast

Our Lady Academy opened the Class I volleyball playoffs with a convincing 3-0 (25-5, 25-5, 25-11) win over Salem on Tuesday. Hannah Gest had 25 assists, Emma Funk had 13 kills, Becca Walk had 10 kills and Alia Tayara had 20 service points. Olivia Gelpi added 10 points and Margaret White chipped in six kills. OLA (30-7) will now play the winner of Magee and Sacred Heart.
Resurrection def. East Marion 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-17): Icy Walley led RCS (20-7) with 15 kills. Daja Cowan had seven kills. Emma Godfrey set up Resurrection’s offense with 19 assists and Lillie Boland chipped in 10 assists. Walley also had four digs. The Lady Eagles advance to play the winner of Bassfield/Seminary in Round 2 of the Class I playoffs on Saturday.
Vancleave def. Bay High 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-16): Carly Danley led VHS (27-6) with 14 kills and 21 service points. Cheyenne Strickland put down 12 kills, while Sydney Salter had 12 digs and Paige Davis had 22 assists, 20 service points and six aces. Vancleave will play Germantown in the second round of the Class II playoffs on Saturday.
East Central def. Long Beach 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-22): The Lady Hornets will play the winner of Ridgeland/McComb in the second round of the Class II playoffs.
Hancock def. St. Martin 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-11): The Lady Hawks advance to face the winner of Brandon/Pearl in Round 2 of the Class III playoffs.
Ocean Springs def. Gulfport 3-0 (29-27, 25-11, 28-26): OSHS (20-12) advances to play the winner of Oak Grove/Jim Hill. Gulfport finishes the season with a 19-14 record.
