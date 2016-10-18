1 Coast team’s on rise, another slides in latest AP poll

South Mississippi’s representation in the latest Associated Press Top 10 was pretty jumbled up when the rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.
St. Stanislaus (7-1) climbed one spot to No. 5 this week after winning a 70-50 shootout over East Central last week. Picayune (7-1) took the poll’s biggest slide this week, falling four spots to No. 7 in the state-wide Top 10.
The Maroon Tide also fell two spots to No. 3 in the Class 5A rankings. Stone (6-2), which edged Picayune 38-31 in overtime on Friday, received 14 points but finished well out of the Top 5.
Stanislaus has a firm grasp on the top spot in Class 4A, receiving all 11 first-place votes. Poplarville (6-1) received 29 points but finished 26 points out of fifth.
Resurrection (6-1) is the only other Coast team to receive votes this week. The Eagles remain in second place in Class 1A.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Mississippi Prep Polls
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.
Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (11)
(8-0)
110
1
2. Tupelo
(8-0)
96
2
3. Brandon
(7-2)
79
4
4. West Point
(8-1)
72
5
5. St. Stanislaus
(7-1)
57
6
6. Warren Central
(7-1)
55
7
7. Picayune
(7-1)
32
3
8. Madison Central
(5-3-1)
25
NR
(tie) Northwest Rankin
(6-3)
25
8
10. Laurel
(7-1)
20
NR
Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Hazlehurst 5, Hattiesburg 4, Raleigh 4, Presbyterian Christian 4, Simmons 3, Noxubee County 3, Tylertown 2, Houston 1, Starkville 1, Kemper County 1, West Lauderdale 1,
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (11)
(8-0)
110
1
2. Tupelo
(8-0)
99
2
3. Brandon
(7-2)
84
3
4. Warren Central
(7-1)
78
4
5. Northwest Rankin
(6-3)
43
5
Others receiving votes: Madison Central 26.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (10)
(7-1)
108
2
2. Laurel
(7-1)
94
3
3. Picayune
(7-1)
90
1
4. Hattiesburg
(6-3)
65
5
5. Clarksdale (1)
(7-2)
55
4
Others receiving votes: Stone 14, Vicksburg 7, Grenada 7.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. St. Stanislaus (11)
(7-1)
110
1
2. Houston
(7-1)
79
2
3. Pontotoc
(7-1)
74
T3
4. West Lauderdale
(9-0)
56
T3
5. Amory
(6-2)
55
5
Others receiving votes: Poplarville 29, Lafayette 22, Noxubee County 9, Senatobia 6.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Hazlehurst (3)
(7-2)
99
1
2. Kemper County (2)
(8-1)
90
3
(tie) Raleigh (5)
(9-0)
90
2
4. Tylertown (1)
(8-0)
69
5
5. Charleston
(8-2)
68
4
Others receiving votes: Kossuth 18, Velma Jackson 6.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bassfield (10)
(7-2)
109
1
2. Calhoun City (1)
(8-1)
98
2
3. Union
(8-1)
83
3
4. Bay Springs
(7-2)
76
4
5. Puckett
(8-1)
62
5
Others receiving votes: West Tallahatchie 6, East Webster 6.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (11)
(7-0)
110
1
2. Resurrection
(6-1)
96
2
3. Nanih Waiya
(8-1)
91
3
4. Lumberton
(6-2)
76
5
5. Smithville
(6-2)
49
4
Others receiving votes: Stringer 12, West Lowndes 6.
Class Private Schools
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. PCS (11)
(9-0)
110
2
2. Jackson Prep
(8-1)
98
1
3. Indianola Aca.
(9-0)
65
4
4. MRA
(7-3)
63
3
5. Lamar School
(7-2)
51
5
Others receiving votes: Prentiss Christian 16, Canton Aca. 14, Copiah Aca. 14, Jackson Aca. 13, St. Joseph, Greenville 6.
Comments