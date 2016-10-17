Raise the nets: State volleyball playoffs start Tuesday

Our Lady Academy is expected to continue its amazing state championship run in volleyball.
The Lady Crescents entertain Salem at 6 p.m. Tuesday in round one of the Class I state volleyball playoffs.
As one of 10 Coast teams to reach the postseason, OLA always handles state championship aspirations well. The Lady Crescents are going for their 11th state championship, most in Mississippi history.
“Our girls have worked very hard all season to earn this chance,” OLA coach Mike Meyers said. “I am very proud of the way we have practiced and played so far this year. What’s most important is that we are able to continue our regular-season level of play in the playoffs. We have played very consistently throughout the regular season. Hopefully we will be able to build on that.”
More contenders
In the other Class I contest, Resurrection travels to East Marion at 5:30 p.m.
Class III runner-up Hancock (32-3) expects to make another state championship run. The Lady Hawks entertain St. Martin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the other Class III contest, Gulfport visits Ocean Springs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Our team has gotten better since early in the year when we suffered all three loses we have so we look forward to the challenge of the playoffs,” Hancock coach Rick Rechtien said.
Either Vancleave or Long Beach has a chance to play for the Class II title. The Lady Bulldogs host Bay High. In the other Class II contest, East Central visits Long Beach at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking ahead
Round two of the state playoffs takes place Saturday.
Class I semfinals will be played at Belhaven on Oct. 28. Class II and Class III semifinals will be played at Millsaps College on Oct. 28. The State Finals will be held at Millsaps on Oct. 29.
State Volleyball Playoffs
Class I
Salem at OLA, 6 p.m.
Resurrection at East Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Class II
East Central at Long Beach, 6 p.m.
Bay High at Vancleave, 6 p.m.
Class III
St. Martin at Hancock, 6:30 p.m.
Gulfport at Ocean Springs, 6:30 p.m.
