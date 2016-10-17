There’s a new No. 1 in the Sun Herald Top 10

Friday’s wild night paved the way for a new No. 1 in the Sun Herald’s weekly football rankings Monday morning.
Thanks to Stone High’s 38-31 win at Picayune in overtime, and St. Stanislaus’ 70-50 shootout victory over East Central, the Rockachaws and Maroon Tide flipped in the latest Top 10.
The No. 2 Maroon Tide (7-1) slipped from the top spot for the first time since Sept. 12, while St. Stanislaus (7-1) regained its No. 1 ranking.
“Overall tremendous team effort. It was unbelievable,” SSC coach Bill Conides said. “We told our defense at halftime, all you need to do is get a stop. If you get a stop we win this ballgame. And then they get a stop right off the bat.”
The Rockachaws and Hornets were only ahead by one score at halftime, but capitalized on two fumbles early to edge ahead by a three-score margin.
As for the run-heavy Tomcats (6-2), who climbed two spots to No. 5 this week, it was a 5-yard pass from Preston Stringer to Nick Brown and two sacks that ultimately decided the game.
No. 3 Poplarville (6-1) mauled another opponent Friday night with a 56-6 win over Sumrall.
The Hornets could claim a region championship Friday against Purvis.
“I believe it will be a winner take all game for the Region 7-4A championship,” Poplarville coach Jay Beech said. “It’s going to be a tough game for us.”
One week after handing D’Iberville a decisive loss, No. 4 George County (5-3) had to hang on late to up-end Ocean Springs 35-32.
The No. 6 Warriors (5-3) bounced back to rout Hancock 63-7.
Can No. 7 St. Martin (6-3) return to the postseason for the first time since 2003? Friday’s 31-26 win over Biloxi should go along way toward the cause.
“We were 3-1 at this point last year, but we didn’t make the playoffs. We still have a lot of work to do,” St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said. “The kids are motivated.”
Friday’s 48-14 win over Sacred Heart was No. 8 Resurrection’s sixth straight victory. With a 3-0 region mark, 4-1A should be decided next week when Lumberton (6-2, 3-0) and the Eagles clash on the Coast.
No. 9 Gulfport (4-4) slipped four spots after losing to rival Harrison Central 14-13 on Friday. The game marked the Red Rebels’ sixth win in 39 tries against the Admirals.
No. 10 Pascagoula also fell four spots after Hattiesburg had its way with the Panthers to the tune of 49-14.
Next up
This week’s schedule features one Top 10 showdown in No. 6 D’Iberville at No. 9 Gulfport.
The rest of the ranked schedule includes: Ocean Springs at No. 7 St. Martin, Biloxi at No. 4 George County, No. 5 Stone at West Harrison, No. 2 Picayune at Long Beach, Pearl River Central at No. 10 Pascagoula, No. 3 Poplarville at Purvis, No. 1 St. Stanislaus at Moss Point and No. 8 Resurrection and Bogue Chitto.
Sun Herald Top 10
Team (PTS) Record PVS
1. St. Stanislaus (29) 7-1 2
2. Picayune (28) 7-1 1
4. George County (20) 5-3 4
5. Stone (19) 6-2 7
6. D’Iberville (15) 5-3 8
7. St. Martin (11) 6-3 T9
8. Resurrection (10) 7-1 T9
9. Gulfport (5) 4-4 5
10. Pascagoula (3) 4-4 6
Dropped out: None
Receiving votes: Moss Point
