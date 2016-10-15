Meet the Sun Herald’s offensive player of the week

Mr. 152 (and counting) is the Sun Herald's Offensive Player of the Week.
St. Stanislaus quarterback and LSU commit Myles Brennan put together perhaps his most impressive performance of the season Friday in the Rockachaws' 70-50 victory over Region 8-4A rival East Central.
Brennan completed 41 of 45 passes for 543 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for a 9-yard touchdown.
Brennan entered the game tied with former Rockachaw Dylan Favre for Mississippi's career passing touchdowns mark at 144.
Now he's all by himself with yet another state record.
Brennan did a good job of spreading the ball around Friday. He threw touchdown passes of 4 and 7 yards to Darius Pittman; 10, 12, 41 and 8 to Chase Rogers; 55 to Brendan Logan; and 45 to Corbin Blanchard.
