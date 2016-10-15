Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

St. Martin linebacker Peyton Piglia is the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week.
The senior made nine total tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss and a game-saving quarterback sack as the Yellow Jackets held off Biloxi 31-26 on Friday at Indian Stadium.
Biloxi was driving for a game-winning touchdown with 1:30 left, facing fourth and 10 at the Yellow Jackets’ 45-yard-line. Piglia ran through the line and sacked Biloxi quarterback Tucker Thomas for a 10-yard loss with 1:13 left.
St. Martin (6-3, 3-1 Region 4-6A) ran out the clock, remaining tied for first place with George County and D’Iberville.
