October 15, 2016 1:58 PM

Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

By James Jones

St. Martin linebacker Peyton Piglia is the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week.

The senior made nine total tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss and a game-saving quarterback sack as the Yellow Jackets held off Biloxi 31-26 on Friday at Indian Stadium.

Biloxi was driving for a game-winning touchdown with 1:30 left, facing fourth and 10 at the Yellow Jackets’ 45-yard-line. Piglia ran through the line and sacked Biloxi quarterback Tucker Thomas for a 10-yard loss with 1:13 left.

St. Martin (6-3, 3-1 Region 4-6A) ran out the clock, remaining tied for first place with George County and D’Iberville.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

