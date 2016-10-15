Hattiesburg’s Murphy sets record in game vs. Pascagoula

Hattiesburg receiver Jordan Murphy put on a show as Hattiesburg thumped Pascagoula 49-14 Friday night in Hattiesburg.
Murphy caught 10 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns to set a new school record for receiving yardage in a game.
Pascagoula senior Reginald Hunter also put in a solid performance in a losing effort. He ran 26 times for 161 yards and the Panthers' only two touchdowns.
“We scored first and went up 8-0,” Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims said. “We made some mental mistakes and gave the ball back to them.
“We had some inopportune turnovers and they took advantage of them. We probably left anywhere from 21 to 35 points on the field. That squarely lies on my shoulders. It's my job to get them to execute. I didn't do it very well this week.”
Pascagoula dropped to 4-4 and 3-1 in Region 4-5A. The Panthers, who host Pearl River Central Friday, are now in a four-way tie for first place with Stone High, Hattiesburg and Picayune.
“We're still in the hunt,” Sims said. “I told our guys that our goals are still ahead of us. We're sitting at 4-4. We just have to go out and take care of business. Pearl River Central is the most important game on our schedule right now.”
