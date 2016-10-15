Fast start lifts Pearl River Central over West Harrison

Pearl River Central cruised to an easy 52-14 victory over West Harrison on Friday night at Hendrix Stadium.
Blue Devils came out strong, and while the Hurricanes attempted to keep up, almost succeeding in the first quarter, by the second half they fell way behind.
Quarterback Wyatt Davis completed a 80-yard TD pass to running back Louis Reece. The successful two-point conversion run by Diante Lenoir gave the Devils an early 8-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first quarter.
The Hurricanes answered back, when Michael Sims crossed the end zone. However, they would miss their attempt at a two-point conversion to stay within 8-6.
The Blue Devils (4-4, 2-2 Region 4-5A) scored four more times in the second quarter, leading 38-14 at halftime. A.J. Banks, Reece and Michael Tatman each ran in touchdowns. Davis threw a TD pass to Lenoir.
The Hurricanes final TD came on a 50-yard run by quarterback Dayln Anderson.
“It’s been our M.O. all year,” Blue Devils coach Larry Dolan said. “The first quarter we just don’t play very well. I think as the game went on we got a little better.”
Lenoir and Tatman each scored third quarter touchdowns to close the game’s scoring.
The Blue Devils travel to Pascagoula next week.
