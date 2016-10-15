Resurrection easily topples Sacred Heart in 4-1A play

The Resurrection Catholic football team just keeps rolling against Region 4-1A competition.
The Eagles cruised to a 48-14 victory over Sacred Heart Friday night in Pascagoula.
Resurrection scored a pair of touchdowns before the offense hit the field. Jackson Byrd scooped up a blocked punt and took it into the end zone and Clark Presley returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Eagles an early 14-0 lead.
“We're just trying to heal up,” RCS coach Scott Sisson said. “In games against Pass Christian and Escambia Academy, the tough part of our non-region schedule, that banged us up. We had three out with the virus. They're all getting well now. We hope to get injured guys back next week, including (receiver) Pat Roth. We'll start hitting our stride.”
Senior running back Patrick Watts again led the way on offense with three rushing touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing.
Justice Sharp and Cearly Parker also had rushing touchdowns for Resurrection, which improved to 7-1 and 3-0 in region play.
Comments