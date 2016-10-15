Stone, Picayune decided in double overtime

Stone County scored five straight touchdowns between the fourth quarter and overtime to upset Picayune 38-31 in double overtime on Friday night at Lee-Triplett Stadium.
The Maroon Tide scored first in overtime to take a 31-24 lead.
Terrion Avery capped the first overtime possession with a 2-yard carry for the score. Mason Hunt’s PAT kick tied the game at 31-31.
The Tomcats (6-2, 3-1 Region 4-5A) grabbed a 38-31 lead on Preston Stringer’s 5-yard TD pass to Nick Brown.
Stone sacked Picayune quarterback Tyler Penton on consecutive snaps, forcing a fumble. He recovered it to end the game.
“If we do what we are supposed to do, we’ll see them again,” said Tomcats’ coach John Feaster. “They’re going to be there. They’re a good well-coached ball club. We’ve got to learn to build on wins. We’ve got to build on this.”
Picayune (7-1, 3-1) took a 14-3 halftime lead and went up by as much as 21-3 early in the fourth quarter. But the Tomcats made a couple of stops and momentum followed.
Penton scored on a 3-yard carry to extend Picayune’s lead to 21-3. On the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession, Avery broke through the line of scrimmage for a 73-yard score. Picayune failed to pick up a first down on their next possession and were forced to punt. Enrique Whaley returned the punt 58 yards for a TD. With 8:54 left, the Tomcats were down 21-17.
Isidro Loya ‘s 27-yard field goal with just over six minutes left to give Picayune a 24-17 lead.
McCray’s 57-yard kickoff return to the Picayune 15. Stringer connected with Brown in the endzone from 14 yards out, tying the game at 24-24.
“The team that wanted it the most won the football game,” said Maroon Tide coach Dodd Lee. “The team that played with the most heart; the team that played with least mistakes, and the team that came in the stadium wanting it the most won. The team that won deserved to win.”
Baker led the Maroon Tide with 132 rushing yards on 18 carries. Littles added 127 yards on 10 carries, but didn’t play the second half.
Avery led the Tomcats with 188 yards on 25 carries.
Comments