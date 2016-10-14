Poplarville clobbers Sumrall to remain unbeaten in Region 7-4A

Running backs Jesse Pernell and Ross Barnett each ran for over 100 yards as Poplarville routed Sumrall 56-6 on Friday night.
Barnett ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Pernell added 112 yards rushing and three TDs to lead the Hornets (6-1 overall, 3-0 Region 7-4A) to a Homecoming win.
Pernell scored the game’s first touchdown with 5:11 left in the first quarter. Tyson Holston caught a 40-yard touchdown pass with 3:12 left in the first quarter. Austin Bolton ran for a 16-yard TD for a 21-0 Hornets lead after one.
Poplarville coach Jay Beech wanted the Hornets’ defense to pressure the quarterback.
Pernell scored two touchdowns in the second, making it 35-0 at halftime.
The Hornets started the third quarter with Bolton catching a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Sumrall avoided a shutout when Dannis Jackson scored on a 20-yard touchdown run with 10:45 left in the third quarter. Aritaeus Johnson blocked the extra point attempt.
Barnett scored on TD runs of 36 and 47 yards as Poplarville led 56-6 after three.
