Vancleave breaks through on senior night vs. Bay High

The Vancleave football team picked up its first win of the season on senior night Friday.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-7 and 1-2 in Region 8-4A with a decisive 34-9 victory over Bay High in Vancleave.
Senior running back Hunter Williams had a nice night on the ground for the Bulldogs with a pair of touchdown runs.
The scoring started for Vancleave with 8:47 left in the first quarter when quarterback Kenny Goff threw a 49-yard touchdown to junior Xavier Bass to make it 7-0.
Williams followed with his first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run to make it 14-0 with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
Bay High managed to get a field goal to cut it 14-3 and the Tigers pushed the ball to the Vancleave 40 late in the first half, but Vancleave's C.J. Johnson ended the drive with an interception.
Williams took advantage of the turnover with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 20-3 at halftime.
Vancleave added two more touchdowns in the second half – a short run by junior Tristan Glass and a 25-yard run by senior Chris Jimison.
Bay High, which dropped to 2-6 and 0-3, travels to East Central next week. Vancleave will make the trip to Pass Christian on Friday.
