SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

Dodd Lee at Picayune and Eric Collins at D'Iberville have created coaching legacies that are being carried on by John Feaster at Stone High and at Seth Smith at East Central. Both their coaching styles and game plans are being emulated by the younger coaches.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs give their picks for this week's top prep football games on the Coast including St. Martin at Harrison Central, D'Iberville at George County, Pass Christian at East Central and Ocean Springs at Biloxi.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about this week's prep matchups including D'Iberville at Ocean Springs, East Central at Moss Point, George County at Gulfport and Pascagoula at Stone County.
The Gulfport Admirals beat the St. Martin Yellowjackets 42-35 in overtime to win Division 4-6A game. St. Martin kicked a 40-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, then the two teams traded touchdowns in overtime until Gulfport stopped St. Martin on fourth down.
Sun Herald sports reporters Patrick Ochs and Patrick Magee preview South Mississippi football matches including Biloxi at D'Iberville, PRC at Stone, Long Beach at Pascagoula and Gulfport at St. Martin.
Myles Brennan broke the state record for passing yards, previously held by Dylan Favre, on Friday, September 16, 2016, against D'Iberville. Brennan needed 125 yards on Friday to surpass 12,559. Brennan threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns on 28 of 32 passing — in three quarters. He now stands at 12,801 yards.
Sun Herald sports writers Patrick Ochs and Patrick Magee break down this week's matchups between Picayune and Harrison Central, Hancock at Poplarville, St. Martin at East Central and St. Stanislaus at D'Iberville, with Myles Brennan's expected eclipse of the state passing record.