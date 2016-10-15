SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan talks about throwing eight TDs in 70-50 win over East Central to become Mississippi's career touchdown leader with 152.
Perfect blueprint for successful coaches

Dodd Lee at Picayune and Eric Collins at D'Iberville have created coaching legacies that are being carried on by John Feaster at Stone High and at Seth Smith at East Central. Both their coaching styles and game plans are being emulated by the younger coaches.

Sports Guys: Week 7

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about this week's prep matchups including D'Iberville at Ocean Springs, East Central at Moss Point, George County at Gulfport and Pascagoula at Stone County.

Myles Brennan breaks state record for passing yards

Myles Brennan broke the state record for passing yards, previously held by Dylan Favre, on Friday, September 16, 2016, against D'Iberville. Brennan needed 125 yards on Friday to surpass 12,559. Brennan threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns on 28 of 32 passing — in three quarters. He now stands at 12,801 yards.

