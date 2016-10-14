Gautier rallies past Long Beach

James Williams’ 60-yard punt return in the fourth quarter lifted Gautier past Long Beach 35-31 on Friday night at Lumpkin-Magee Stadium.
DeAndre Torrey also scored on a 50-yard interception return and ran for another score to lead the Gators (3-5, 2-2 Region 4-5A).
Quarterback Cade Crosby threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead Long Beach (2-7, 0-4). Jaylen Bankston ran for a TD and caught a TD. Tony Young had a TD reception.
Gautier’s defense, led by tackle Paul Gainer, held on and kept its 5A state playoff hopes alive.
