October 14, 2016 11:07 PM

Gautier rallies past Long Beach

By James Jones

James Williams’ 60-yard punt return in the fourth quarter lifted Gautier past Long Beach 35-31 on Friday night at Lumpkin-Magee Stadium.

DeAndre Torrey also scored on a 50-yard interception return and ran for another score to lead the Gators (3-5, 2-2 Region 4-5A).

Quarterback Cade Crosby threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead Long Beach (2-7, 0-4). Jaylen Bankston ran for a TD and caught a TD. Tony Young had a TD reception.

Gautier’s defense, led by tackle Paul Gainer, held on and kept its 5A state playoff hopes alive.

