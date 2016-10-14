Defense decides St. Martin-Biloxi showdown

Linebacker Peyton Piglia may have made the biggest play in St. Martin’s season.
Piglia’s quarterback sack with 1:13 left helped St. Martin defeat Biloxi 31-26 on Friday night at Indian Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3) are tied with D’Iberville and George County atop the Region 4-6A standings. All three teams are 3-1.
Biloxi (4-4, 2-2) faced fourth-and-10 at the Yellow Jackets’ 45-yard-line. Piglia burst through the line and sacked Indians quarterback Tucker Thomas for a 10-yard loss to end the drive.
“I thought the guard would pick me up,” Piglia said. “I came through untouched and got my first quarterback sack of the season. It felt great to make that play.”
The Indians led 16-14 after one quarter and 23-21 at halftime.
Biloxi took a 6-0 lead on Nick Ross’ 1 yard TD run midway in the first quarter. The drive was set up when St. Martin failed to convert on fourth and seven at its own 28 yard line.
The Yellow Jackets came back, grabbing a 7-6 lead on Ham Magee’s 13 yard TD run.
Biloxi answered with Tim Jones’ 66 yard TD catch from Tucker Thomas for a 13-7 lead
Kalem Reddix 87 yard TD catch from Wayne Overman III gave Yellow Jackets 14-13 lead.
The Indians scored nine straight points to take a 23-14 lead behind Jones.Kevin Martinez’s 47 yard field goal was set up by Jones’ 60 yard kickoff return. Jones’ 75 yard TD reception put the Indians up nine.
St. Martin converted a Indians fumble into Wayne Overman’s 1 yd TD pass to Issac Williams, getting within 23-21 at halftime.
Overman’s 3 yard TD run gave St. Martin 28-23 lead after three.
Martinez’s 33 yard field goal cut the gap to 28-26 with 10:51 left.
Sean Gomez’s 35 yard field goal put the Yellow Jackets up 31-26, setting up the thrilling finish.
“It wasn’t our best night offensively, but we had seniors step up,” Yellow Jackets coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said. “Piglia, Kelvin Chestang and Dylen McGee all stepped up in the second half.”
Overman was 8 of 16 for 167 yards and two TDs, rushing for another 66 and a score. Kalem Reddix had three receptions for 126 yards and a TD.
Jones had five receptions for 172 yards and two TDs, but only 10 yards in the second half to lead the Indians. Thomas was 9 of-14 for 213 yards and two TDs.
Comments